Explained: Why did Bitcoin slip below $30,000?

VIDEOS

Cryptocurrency

Updated : July 20, 2021 17:40:34 IST

Bitcoin—the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap—dropped below $30,000-level for the first time in 4 weeks, potentially setting up the market for deeper price declines.

At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency was trading at $29,704, nearly 6 percent down in the last 24-hours, according to data from CoinDesk. The coin has been locked between the $30,000-$40,000 price range since May 19 and briefly slid below $30,000 on June 22. What started after China ramped up restrictions over cryptocurrency mining and trading has resulted into a dip of over 50 percent from Bitcoin's all-time high. Early in April, Bitcoin had zoomed past $60,000-level.

Now, as per the data from CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap has gone down by nearly 7 percent at $1.19 trillion.

Bitcoin's plunge is affecting other digital coins as well, which are known to follow Bitcoin's price actions. All major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum are below at half of where they were at the peak this year. Ether is currently trading nearly 8 percent lower at $1,737.

The reason behind the fall

Rising COVID-19 cases due to delta variant of coronavirus have sent ripples of worries across the globe. Investors fear that rising cases may hinder the global economic recovery. The numbers of higher inflation also stemmed worries of Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy. The combination of these worries ignited a global market sell-off, which also rubbed off on cryptocurrencies.

Moreover, Bitcoin's stall in $30,000-$40,000 price range did nothing to elevate investor worries. Plus, central banks across the world are talking about issuing regulated digital currencies. CBDCs as they are called, pose various challenges for the existing cryptocurrencies.

To discuss the reasons that have dampened this market, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Ajeet Khurana, Founder, Genezis Network. Khurana believes there is a lot of speculative interest and it has moved out of cryptocurrency into the stock markets.

“We have seen over a 50 percent fall [in the crypto market]. To put it in context, at the same date last year, Bitcoin was at $9,525 and from there the price is three-times higher. There are some reasons that have contributed to the fall of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, in general," he said.

'The first is a very large proportion of buying in the last 6-12 months has been by new buyers, first-time buyers of cryptocurrency, who have not seen Bitcoin fall 85 percent three times in the past. So when they heard of China banning bitcoin, interest rates in US moving upwards etc they were not able to interpret this and this led to nervousness in the market," Khurana said.

Secondly, bitcoin has become a non-correlated asset and it seems that a lot of speculative interest has moved out of cryptocurrency into the stock markets, which are headed in the opposite direction, said Khurana.

In the Indian markets as well as the global markets, new participants entered the market looking at the reward side but not at the risk side. These participants have met with some bad news, especially in cases where they take highly leveraged positions, said Khurana.