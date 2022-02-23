Experts discuss ASCI guidelines on 'misleading' crypto ads

0

IST (Published)
Mirroring government's concerns that advertisements promoting crypto assets are 'misleading', the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a self-regulated organisation has released guidelines for advertisements promoting crypto assets. What impact would these new guidelines have on the cryptocurrency community, to discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Subhash Kamath, Chairman of Advertising Standards Council, and Vikram Subburaj, Co-Founder & CEO of Giottus Crypto Exchange.

Mirroring government's concerns that advertisements promoting crypto assets are 'misleading', the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a self-regulated organisation has released guidelines for advertisements promoting crypto assets.
The guidelines make it mandatory for advertisers to provide a disclaimers highlighting that these products are "unregulated" and "highly risky". The council has also called on celebrities who appear in these ads to take "special care" with due diligence.
What impact would these new guidelines have on the cryptocurrency community, to discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Subhash Kamath, Chairman of Advertising Standards Council, and Vikram Subburaj, Co-Founder & CEO of Giottus Crypto Exchange.
For full interview, watch accompanying video.
Also Read: Crypto, NFT ad high-risk disclaimer mandate by ASCI and what the industry thinks
