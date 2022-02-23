Experts discuss ASCI guidelines on 'misleading' crypto ads

Mirroring government's concerns that advertisements promoting crypto assets are 'misleading', the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a self-regulated organisation has released guidelines for advertisements promoting crypto assets. What impact would these new guidelines have on the cryptocurrency community, to discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Subhash Kamath, Chairman of Advertising Standards Council, and Vikram Subburaj, Co-Founder & CEO of Giottus Crypto Exchange.

The guidelines make it mandatory for advertisers to provide a disclaimers highlighting that these products are "unregulated" and "highly risky". The council has also called on celebrities who appear in these ads to take "special care" with due diligence.

