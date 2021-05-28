DubaiCoin, STOPElon, Internet Computer - the new buzzing cryptocurrencies in market

VIDEOS

Updated : May 28, 2021 20:48:47 IST

Internet Computer, a cryptocurrency launched in early May has a market cap of $14 billion, making it the 11th largest cryptocurrency (by market cap).

It was launched with an objective to become a decentralized version of the internet. Though it uses smart contracts, like Ethereum, it is way faster than Ether and can even increase capacity with demand.

STOPElon, a meme cryptocurrency, was apparently launched to counter Tesla Chief Elon Musk's manipulations of the crypto market. It was launched following the crash of May 19.

Within a day from launch, its price surged 5,000 percent. Click here to read more about STOPElon.

After China's Digital Yuan, get ready for Dubai's DubaiCoin. The difference is, China is yet to launch its CBDC, while Dubai seems to have launched already. Or not.

The office of the Dubai government has said: "DubaiCoin cryptocurrency was never approved by any official authority." Click here to read more about DubaiCoin.

While these cryptocurrencies are fairly new, they have seen strong buyer interest and price surge in the last few days.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta to know more about these newly launched cryptocurrencies.