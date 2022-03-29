Cryptocurrencies surges for 7th day, Bitcoin jumps to $47,000; check details

Cryptocurrencies, on Tuesday, witnessed a very strong surge for the seventh straight day. Bitcoin is trading above $47,000. In the last one week, bitcoin has witnessed 15 percent of gains, while Ethereum has gained up by almost 16 percent and Solana is up 13 percent. Many others have hit all-time highs as well into the markets.

The overall market capitalization has continued to surge as well owing to the news surrounding the adoption of cryptocurrencies

