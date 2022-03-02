Countries can become independent of international linkages if they adopt blockchain based money: Stealth Mode Crypto Start-up

Bitcoin has gained almost 18 percent this week with investors dumping Russian Ruble and moving into Bitcoin.

Ajeet Khurana, Founder of Stealth Mode Crypto Start-up in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said that both Russia and Ukraine are using Bitcoin as a superior alternative in the current situation to fiat currency.

He said if Russia prepares for sanctions that it may have 3 years from now, then over time even the economy of a large nation can potentially be independent of international linkages if it goes blockchain based money way.

