Countries can become independent of international linkages if they adopt blockchain based money: Stealth Mode Crypto Start-up

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   IST (Published)
Bitcoin has gained almost 18 percent this week with investors dumping Russian Ruble and moving into Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has gained almost 18 percent this week with investors dumping Russian Ruble and moving into Bitcoin.
Ajeet Khurana, Founder of Stealth Mode Crypto Start-up in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said that both Russia and Ukraine are using Bitcoin as a superior alternative in the current situation to fiat currency.
He said if Russia prepares for sanctions that it may have 3 years from now, then over time even the economy of a large nation can potentially be independent of international linkages if it goes blockchain based money way.
