Commodity Champions: Here's your guide to investing in Non-Fungible Tokens

According to Nischal Shetty, Co-Founder and CEO of WazirX NFT adoption has been at a far greater pace compared to early days of cryptocurrencies.

Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs are blockchain-certified copies of real world art, music or intellectually-created property that cannot be duplicated. For content creators, NFTs provide a platform to directly reach their patrons, and, in turn, earn from them, much like rare art.

NFTs are innately valuable due to their constrained supply. Many projects are attracting investors by building entire ecosystems that reward long-term holders. This increases the utility, making NFTs a must-have for many.

To those going by news headlines, it may seem that the opportunity is long gone. But numbers tell a vastly different story. According to recent reports, there are over 15.7 crore unique Ethereum wallets, which can be used to hold NFTs, with the number of active trading accounts sitting at close to two lakh on primary NFT platforms.

This means that a 5X rise in demand could send prices sky rocketing, given the supply constraints.

However, this possibility of massive profit makes regulation a necessity, as potential investors would require guidance on taxation, among others.

In an interview with Manisha Gupta, Nischal Shetty, Co-Founder and CEO of WazirX, said, "NFT is still a very early market. If you were to compare the early days of crypto to the early days of NFT, I would say NFT adoption has been at a far greater pace. NFTs seem to work well with the influencers market and the general public. This is one of the reasons why you are seeing such rapid adoption of NFTs. Having said that, it is very early days for a lot of people who are getting into NFTs as an investment; they are sort of taking the wait-and-watch approach."

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO of Chingari, said, "We want Gari to be India's biggest cryptocurrency. A lot of Indians, for the first time, will own Gari, and not Bitcoin or Ethereum. Brand Salman Khan will be very effective in achieving that. And that's the reason we have Salman Khan as brand ambassador of Gari."

