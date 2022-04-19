CoinDCX to expand product offerings and talent base

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sumit Gupta, Founder of the company spoke at length about the fundraising and how it will be utilized.

CoinDCX completes fresh funding of USD 136 million at a valuation of USD 2.15 billion. It is India's largest and safest cryptocurrency exchange.

“The quality of investors that have come and partnered with us in our growth journey is incredible and apart from that we also saw massive participation from all our existing investors,” he said.

Talking about business, Gupta said, “India is one of the most exciting markets for crypto globally; in fact, ranked second when you look at the crypto adoption. So India is a huge market and the rate at which this adoption is happening, a lot of people coming into the space has been phenomenal and with CoinDCX coming in and there are other players also who are evaluating the market is going to bring a lot more credibility to the industry and the category itself will increase.”

