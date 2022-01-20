Budget 2022: What cryptocurrency sector wants from FM Sitharaman

The cryptocurrency sector in India is hoping for complete clarity on crypto classification and taxation in India. Industry sources have told CNBC-TV18, that cryptos should be treated as an asset class and they do not expect it to be a legal tender.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the union budget on February 1.

The cryptocurrency sector in India is hoping for complete clarity on crypto classification and taxation in India.

Industry sources have told CNBC-TV18, that cryptos should be treated as an asset class and they do not expect it to be a legal tender.

To know what the crypto industry wants from union budget 2022, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sumit Gupta, CEO of CoinDCX.

Watch video for more.