Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Changing india
VIDEOS
Changing India

Karo Home: A homestay for female cancer patients

Updated : August 14, 2019 06:05 PM IST
Female cancer patients from underprivileged backgrounds have a new ally in their battle against the disease - Karo Home in Mumbai. Kevin Lee visits one of India's first cancer shelter homes for female patients.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV