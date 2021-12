Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO of Nykaa, started Nykaa, an e-commerce beauty platform, at the age of 50. 8 years later, in November 2021, she became India's richest self-made woman billionaire after the company went public.

Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO of Nykaa, started Nykaa, an e-commerce beauty platform, at the age of 50. 8 years later, in November 2021, she became India's richest self-made woman billionaire after the company went public.

Leena Nair is the 1st Indian CEO of Chanel, a French luxury fashion house. Also the 1st female and the youngest CEO of Chanel.

Watch accompanying video for more.