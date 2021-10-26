The Thought League Season 2: Creating policy framework, legal and cultural conditions for startups to succeed

India ranks 20th on the Global Start-Up Ecosystem Index 2021 and with an addition of 51 new unicorns at the end of August 2021, India stands third after US and China in Unicorn additions.

Indian startups raised $16.9 billion in 828 deals in the first half of 2021, which indicates tremendous opportunities for startups in the near future.

What are the factors that could make this the golden decade for startups in India? Will the geo-economic turmoil help India establish itself as the 'Tech Garage' of the the world? How will the investment done in public digital goods and digital infrastructure in the last few years pay off as the startups capitalise on the 'perfect storm' of tremendous ideas, exceptional talent, and availability of capital?