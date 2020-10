VIDEOS

Updated : October 12, 2020 10:55 PM IST

The Thought League brings you revolutionary ideas that are immediately actionable. The New Paradigm, a progressive approach to corporate governance designed by Martin Lipton, is the topic of discussion in this episode.

CNBC-TV18's Nisha Poddar, gets in conversation with the originator and proponent of The New Paradigm - Lipton, who joins her from New York and to throw more light on how it's being adopted in India, Cyril Shroff of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas joins in.