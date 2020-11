VIDEOS

Updated : November 01, 2020 07:10 PM IST

‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ has taken social media by storm. the series grabbed the Numero uno position on the IMDb’s list of 'Top-Rated Shows'. Interestingly, the web-series has left behind prominent shows like Game of Thrones, Chernobyl and Breaking Bad. CNBCTV-18’s Mangalam Maloo interacts with Pratik Gandhi, who reprised the role of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who took the stock market to dizzying heights and his catastrophic downfall.