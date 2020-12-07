Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Financing India’s Green Future

Updated : December 07, 2020 02:44 PM IST

Crises often present us with opportunities to rebuild a better world. The pandemic is reshaping the world, and as countries look to rebuild the economy, corporates must be encouraged to place sustainability at the heart of their investment for transformation, and avoid the pitfalls of a business-as-usual high-carbon path. In this situation, finance must be directed towards investments and assets that will deliver sustainable outcomes. This discussion will shed light on how sustainable finance can aid post-COVID recovery and the role of the financial industry in the transition to a green future.

