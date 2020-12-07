Financing India’s Green Future

VIDEOS

December 07, 2020

Crises often present us with opportunities to rebuild a better world. The pandemic is reshaping the world, and as countries look to rebuild the economy, corporates must be encouraged to place sustainability at the heart of their investment for transformation, and avoid the pitfalls of a business-as-usual high-carbon path. In this situation, finance must be directed towards investments and assets that will deliver sustainable outcomes. This discussion will shed light on how sustainable finance can aid post-COVID recovery and the role of the financial industry in the transition to a green future.