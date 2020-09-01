Equity vs. debt or a finer balance

The benefits of investing in equity mutual funds for the long term are well known. What does not get as much talked about is the importance of debt mutual funds in your portfolio. While returns matter, diversification is crucial to cushion your portfolio against a sudden shock in any one asset class. In this episode of Smart Investor, Santosh Nair, Editor – CNBCTV18.com and Chintan Haria, Head – Product Development & Strategy, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited discuss the mix of the portfolio, and what is the best way of putting money in mutual funds regularly.