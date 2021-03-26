Zydus cuts Remdesivir prices by 65%; says want to make it an affordable COVID drug

VIDEOS

Updated : March 26, 2021 12:23 PM IST

Zydus Cadila has reduced the prices of Remdesivir, a drug used to treat COVID-19 by over 65 percent. Explaining the rationale behind the price reduction, Dr. Shravil Patel, MD of Zydus Group said that they wanted to make the drug affordable.

“Our purpose on this is very simple – in this particular therapy, we know that this is one of the therapies that is used very frequently for people who are into moderate to severe conditions. If this drug is working as it is committed to be, then we wanted to make sure that we make it the most affordable,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Patel also said that ZyCOV-D, which is a 3-dose vaccine, has moved to phase-III trials and they are on track to file the vaccine in Q1FY22.

“After completing after our phase-II which showed strong immunogenicity and safety, we moved into phase-III. We have finished the first dose enrollment of close to 30,000 volunteers and almost 13,000 of them have finished their second dose. So, we are on track in terms our activities related to recruitment for the vaccine. So, we are on track for Q1 filing once we are able to hit those events for the efficacy results,” he said.