Young Turks: A look at IWG’s latest co-working space in Noida

Updated : October 08, 2019 05:59 PM IST

Co-working has become a buzzword in the startup ecosystem and why shouldn’t it be? It is fun, convenient and definitely more budget-friendly.

CNBC-TV18’s Young Turks team puts the spotlight on some of the

home-grown players and global brands that are working out of India.

Global flexible work space company IWG operates two co-working brands in India -- Regus and Spaces. Megha Vishwanath checks into the ninth centre of Spaces that recently opened in Noida with a capacity of approximately 500 seats and spoke with Harsh Lambah, Country Manager, IWG.

“Co-working is basically creating an environment and platform for people and companies to come together to collaborate and focus on their core competency and be more productive while being a part of a larger community. It is the latest trend in the world of work,” Lambah said.