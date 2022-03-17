Wonderla Holidays hikes prices by 30% as footfall reaches 90% of pre-COVID

There is buoyancy in the market after the Omicron (a variant of COVID-19) wave, said Arun K Chittilappilly, managing director of Wonderla Holidays, on Thursday, adding that the ticket pricing has gone up 30 percent compared to last quarter.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, he said, “Holi and summer holiday looks promising but the big caveat is COVID and any further wave that could happen. If that doesn’t happen then we are in a good place and do good numbers.”

He further said that footfall is between 70-90 percent of pre-COVID levels.

On resort business, he said that it is looking very strong and the average room rate (ARR) remains similar to last year. However, the company is likely to increase ARR on rooms by 5 percent in the next financial year.

