Wockhardt unit partners with SII subsidiary to set up vaccine manufacturing plant in UK

A Wockhardt unit has tied up with a subsidiary of Serum Institute of India to set up a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Wrexham, North Wales (UK). According to a statement, the collaboration between Wockhardt UK and Serum Life Sciences UK Ltd will help create a considerable number of employment opportunities along with the creation of a new sterile fill and finish facility in Wrexham, North Wales.

A profit-sharing arrangement has been made between the two parties for this new manufacturing facility that will deliver an additional 150 million vaccine doses of multiple vaccines. "This collaboration between Serum Life Sciences and Wockhardt UK is testament to the excellence and innovation that both parties bring to the global vaccine market," Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala noted.

