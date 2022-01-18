Will try to achieve over 1.7 lakh tonne output from new machine: JK Paper's AS Mehta

JK Paper is on our radar after the company begins commercial production at its new packaging board plant in Gujarat. To discuss the latest developments in its packaging board business, CNBC-TV18 spoke to the company's President and Director, AS Mehta.

JK Paper is on our radar after the company begins commercial production at its new packaging board plant in Gujarat. To discuss the latest developments in its packaging board business, CNBC-TV18 spoke to the company's President and Director, AS Mehta.

Mehta said, “This is a brand new state of the art machine with the number of features which will be the first time in the country and the capacity of this machine is 1,70,000 tonne, but yes, there is always a hidden capacity and the machine is capable for producing more than 1,70,000 tonne. JK Paper has been known in the circle that we always use the capacity over 100 percent most of the time.”

He added, “After ramping up for maybe six months, thereafter, we would try to achieve much more than 1,70,000 from this machine.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.