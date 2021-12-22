Will be cash flow positive from next year: Amber Enterprise

Amber Enterprises India is generating cash and will be cash flow positive from next year onwards, Jasbir Singh, chairman and chief executive officer, told CNBC-TV18.
The company is a prominent solution provider for the air conditioner original equipment manufacturer (OEM)/ original design manufacturer (ODM) industry in India.
He further said that the company will keep on expanding both organically and inorganically.
On growth, he expects a jump in volume in the forthcoming season next year.
