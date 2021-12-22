Will be cash flow positive from next year: Amber Enterprise

Amber Enterprises India is generating cash and will be cash flow positive from next year onwards, Jasbir Singh, chairman and chief executive officer, told CNBC-TV18.

Amber Enterprises India is generating cash and will be cash flow positive from next year onwards, Jasbir Singh, chairman and chief executive officer, told CNBC-TV18.

The company is a prominent solution provider for the air conditioner original equipment manufacturer (OEM)/ original design manufacturer (ODM) industry in India.

Also Read: White goods makers hike prices for third time this year amid surging input costs

He further said that the company will keep on expanding both organically and inorganically.

On growth, he expects a jump in volume in the forthcoming season next year.

For the entire management interview, watch the video