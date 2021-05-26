  • SENSEX
WhatsApp moves Delhi HC against India’s new IT rules; experts decode

Updated : May 26, 2021 20:24:10 IST

The new IT rules announced by the Indian government on the 25th of February kicked in on May 26. The government had given a three-month deadline for social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp Twitter and YouTube to comply with the new rules.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the new rules calling it a violation of privacy under the Indian constitution.

WhatsApp said that the new rules require intermediaries to identify 'first originator of any information shared on their platform. The social media giant said that this will force them to break the end-to-end encryption and will make users highly susceptible to criminal abuse.

WhatsApp has also challenged the clause which puts 'criminal liability' on its employees for non-compliance of the new rules.

According to the rules, intermediaries need to have a physical contact address in India and they will have to enable users to voluntarily verify accounts and provide a visible mark of verification. The intermediaries will also need to appoint nodal officers for 24x7 coordination with the law enforcement agencies.

They also need to appoint a local chief compliance officer and resident grievance officer. Further, they will also need to deploy tech-based tools to identify, remove acts of rape, child sexual abuse.

To discuss the new IT rules, CNBC-TV18’s Ashmit Kumar spoke R Chandrashekar, Former Telecom Secretary and Former President at NASSCOM; Mishi Choudhary, Legal Director at the Software Freedom Law Centre; and Pavan Duggal, Cyber Law Expert.

For the full discussion, watch the video.
