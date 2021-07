VIDEOS

Updated : July 22, 2021 20:29:50 IST

India is seeing a massive adoption of new-age internet brands that are trying to sell directly to consumers, skipping the traditional sales route. The COVID induced lockdowns that kept people homebound fueled sales further.

Their fast-paced growth, where brands have managed to cross Rs 100 crore in revenue in just 2-3 years, has evinced investor interest too. Shilpa Ranipeta decodes what's behind the D2C frenzy.