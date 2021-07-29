Welspun India expects 14-15% growth in FY22; e-commerce significant contributor

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : July 29, 2021 12:19:25 IST

Dipali Goenka, CEO and joint managing director of Welspun India, on Thursday, said that the company is eyeing a growth of 14-15 percent in FY22.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, she said, “7 percent expansion in towels is done and it will start kicking in in Q2. It will be around 85,000 MTPA per annum. Sheets will be expanding to 20 percent in capacity by Q2-Q3, rugs by 80 percent which will kick in by Q4. So definitely on track for brownfield.”

On business, Goenka said, “The US has been doing fantastically well; retail is around USD 1.5 trillion of sales and year on year (YoY) growth of around 16 percent has been massive and it continues to look buoyant.”

She further said that e-commerce has also been contributing significantly, around 13-15 percent, in global markets.

“In Q2 and Q3 (FY22) because of holidays, festivals coming in, India will definitely come up and with COVID receding as well,” said Goenka.

For the entire management interview, watch the video