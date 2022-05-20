Watch | Tata Consumer bucks the trend as FMCG sector struggles against high input costs

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Tata Consumer Products CEO Sunil D'Souza discusses the demand environment and the impact of surging input costs on its business.

Buy / Sell TATA Cons. Prod share TRADE

Tata Consumer is better off as commodity prices are off peaks now, Managing Director, and CEO Sunil D'Souza told CNBC-TV18.com. The company expects the impact of inflation on freight and packaging going forward, he said.

However, he also said that it "will not be as significant as what many other companies will see in terms of commodities”.

“The good and bad part is the three big commodities that impact us — tea, coffee and salt. Tea prices peaked in September 2020 with the lockdown, and came down after that and playing in a range. Coffee was impacted in July 2021 because of frost in Brazil, and are is playing in a range since. Salt was impacted by energy costs going up and brine shortfall because of prolonged monsoons in Gujarat. They are inching up but more or less flat,” he elaborated.

Speaking on ad spends, D'Souza said: “We do think there is the overarching strength that we have of the Tata brand umbrella."

However, one can look at most FMCG companies, depending on the categories that they play in, the expenditure is around 6-8-9 percent of advertising and promotional (A&P) to sales that they pick up, he said.

"Therefore, were are gradually inching it up,” he added.

The Tata Consumer Products stock has slipped 12 percent so far this month, and retreated almost 20 percent from its 52-week high.

For full management commentary, watch the video