Warehousing and logistics sees HNI interest in project development funds

A space that is finding new ways of wider investor interest, the blend of infra and commercial realty is warehousing. There is an existing global investor interest and even Indian high net worth individual (HNI)’s are finding the space attractive.

Is this space growing and are we to see even sizeable business trusts from the warehousing and logistics space in the future? CNBC-TV18's Nisha Poddar discusses with Yash Gupta, Director at SOY Asset Management; Alok Saigal, President & Head of Nuvama Private and Anshul Singhal, MD & CEO at Welspun One Logistics Parks.

Singhal pointed out that when you own a commercial real estate asset, it becomes valuable because it generates a steady income. Right now, warehousing is likely the fastest-growing section of the commercial real estate industry.

This is because people understand that as India's economy grows larger, there will be greater demand for companies that produce items, transport goods, and conduct online sales. The government is also helping this need for warehousing by encouraging initiatives like PLI and China Plus One

Singhal further elaborated that grade-A commercial global quality warehousing of the kind that Welspun One is doing is in huge demand. The older kind of warehousing will not stand the test of time.

