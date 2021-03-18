Voluntary Scrappage Policy: Here’s a look at rules, incentives and implementation timelines

VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : March 18, 2021 02:56 PM IST

The Parliament has concluded debating the Road and Transport Ministry's proposal of hiking the cost of new registrations, registration renewals, and fitness certificates for vehicles older than 15 years.

According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, India has 51 lakh light motor vehicles which are older than 20 years, 34 lakh light motor vehicles which are older than 15 years, and 17 lakh medium and heavy commercial vehicles which are older than 15 years and without a valid fitness certificate.

So, there is a big opportunity for scrapping and it will generate a large amount of steel and components through vehicle recycling.

Gadkari said that this will attract investments up to Rs 10,000 crore, create 35,000 job opportunities and the incentives would include scrap value of the vehicle. The state government would be advised to give a tax rebate on road tax of up to 25 percent for personal vehicles and 15 percent for commercial vehicles, Gadkari said.

Manufactures are also advised to give discount of up to 5 percent. Registration fee for new vehicle will also be waived off in return for a scrapping certificate.

CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra gets the key highlights of the proposal.