Volkswagen launches Tiguan and Taigun; targets 5% India market share by 2025

April 02, 2021 09:08 PM IST

Volkswagen Group's USD 1 billion bet in India in the form of its India 2.0 strategy is now reaching fruition. The group is rolling out new products to take on the country's competitive SUV market.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Alisha Sachdev, on the sidelines of the launch of Volkswagen's two new SUVs for India, the new Tiguan and Taigun, the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India MD Gurpratap Boparai said that Volkswagen and Skoda are looking to capture a 5 percent market share by 2025 by bringing in 4 new products in the next 12-15 months.

“We have a medium-term target of 5 percent by 2025 for the group as a whole. Obviously, Volkswagen and Skoda will contribute majorly to that. With the 4 new launches that we are talking about in India 2.0, step 1 of India 2.0 we will get close to 5 percent,” he said.

Boparai also said that the cost of ownership has dramatically reduced for both Volkswagen as well as Skoda in the last few years. In terms of accessibility, he said that they are opening smaller format sales and service touchpoints across the nation.