Vehicle registrations dropping in Europe due to container, semiconductor issues: Endurance Tech

VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : March 25, 2021 11:38 AM IST

Endurance Tech has production facilities in Maharashtra and it earns 30 percent of its revenues from Europe. With most of Europe under lockdown and large parts of Maharashtra under restrictions, what impact will it have on auto ancillary players like Endurance Technologies?

To find out, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ramesh Gehaney, ED & COO of Endurance Technologies.

The situation in Europe is challenging with lockdowns, semiconductor and container issues, he said. Month-on-month vehicle registrations are dropping in the continent and the surging cases are widening the demand-supply gap, he added.

"It is really a very challenging field out there, especially when the vehicle registrations are dropping month-on-month. We are hoping that in the coming months something would improve because the stock levels have come down, but otherwise it is very challenging,” he said.

Despite that, he said the capacity utilization in both, Europe and India, is at 70-75 percent.

“Right now in India, we will be close to somewhere around 70-75 percent. If I compare this with the peak level of October where we did 130 percent of our capacity. But we should be around 80 percent of those levels right now. Nothing much to worry about in India."

"In Europe, we had outsourced some capacity which we have now bought in-house. So, capacity utilization over there also would be around 70-75 percent,” he said.

Gehaney considers the January-March growth numbers are reasonable, but says, they are not as strong as October-December 2020. He also said that the company’s revenue is higher as orders secured in the last few years are maturing.