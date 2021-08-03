  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Business
VIDEOS
Business

VA Tech Wabag bags Rs 1,230 crore order in Russia; says executable over 18 months

Updated : August 03, 2021 16:48:22 IST

Rajneesh Chopra, global head-business development at VA Tech Wabag, on Tuesday said the oil and gas order of $165 million (Rs 1,230 crore) that the company bagged in Russia will be executable over 18 months.

The order pertains to integrating the wastewater treatment unit for the Amur Gas Chemical Complex.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Chopra said, “This order is executable over the next 18 months, so it will get translated into the revenue over the next 18 months.”

“This (the new order) is a game-changer for VA Tech Wabag. We have been a strong contender globally for the oil and gas sector because that’s where technology plays a key role,” he said.

He further said that this order opens up opportunities in Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

For the entire interview, watch the video
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement