UK PM Boris Johnson in India; here’s what on the agenda and likely key announcements

So, announcements by Switch Mobility, which will be setting up a centre in the UK, Bharat Forge will also be announcing a collaboration and there will be other Indian companies as well. There will be a tie-up between the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) private arm as well as UK Space Agency on space exploration. Several high ticket deals are expected to be signed during this visit of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
At the same time, there will be momentum for the trade negotiations between the two countries.
Tomorrow, April 22, is when the British Prime Minister will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. There will be an extensive bilateral discussion, followed by press statements by the two leaders. The focus would be to somehow give momentum to the trade negotiations along with FTA, and to complete it by October. If there are any sticking points, both sides will try to move beyond for a free trade agreement or an interim trade agreement as soon as possible.
