UK PM Boris Johnson in India; here’s what on the agenda and likely key announcements

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Ahmedabad for a 2-day visit to India and there will be several agreements that would be signed. In fact, the British Prime Minister's Office has said that deals to the tune of 1 billion pounds will be signed during this visit.

So, announcements by Switch Mobility, which will be setting up a centre in the UK, Bharat Forge will also be announcing a collaboration and there will be other Indian companies as well. There will be a tie-up between the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) private arm as well as UK Space Agency on space exploration. Several high ticket deals are expected to be signed during this visit of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

At the same time, there will be momentum for the trade negotiations between the two countries.

Tomorrow, April 22, is when the British Prime Minister will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. There will be an extensive bilateral discussion, followed by press statements by the two leaders. The focus would be to somehow give momentum to the trade negotiations along with FTA , and to complete it by October. If there are any sticking points, both sides will try to move beyond for a free trade agreement or an interim trade agreement as soon as possible.

