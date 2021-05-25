UK-India trade negotiations: Internal consultations begin with focus on British interests

VIDEOS

Updated : May 25, 2021 15:46:48 IST

The UK has begun internal consultations ahead of trade talks with India. These are internal consultations that they started after Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) that was agreed upon by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 4 during India-UK virtual consultations.

Now this ETP covered a basket of items, which would get market access from both countries. But now the UK Trade Office is kick-starting 14 weeks of consultation where they will seek feedback from the UK public, from the industry on what should be the contours of this trade deal.

UK Office is very clear that the trade deal should protect the UK interest at the same time the country is demanding that India removes tariffs of up to 150 percent on whiskey and 125 percent on British-made cars.