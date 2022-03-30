UAE-India CEPA opens up a lot of opportunities, says M&M’s Anish Shah

India and UAE have signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to boost bilateral trade at the ongoing expo in Dubai. From the sidelines of the mega event, CNBC-TV18’s Ashmit Kumar caught up with M&M's MD and CEO Anish Shah and asked him about why this agreement is signed and its impact on the business.

Shah said, “We are living with uncertainty and that’s one of the usual things that we got to get used to and as an organization, we have got various scenarios planned out the ability to address various scenarios as well. So that at this point of time is business as usual.”

According to him, UAE-India CEPA opens up a lot of opportunities. “This opens up a lot of opportunities for us to partner with UAE, use that as a gateway for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as well,” said Shah.

He further said that petrol and diesel demand will depend on how long the Russia-Ukraine crisis lasts. “If the crisis ends sometime in the near future then things will start moving back to normal. The positive news is that at least the COVID seems to be on a normal trajectory right now,” said Shah.

For more details, watch the accompanying video