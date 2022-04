Indian-American Parag Agrawal, who was appointed as CEO of Twitter in November 2021 is touted to get a whopping USD 42 million if terminated from the post. On April 25, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has struck a deal to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion.

37-year old Agrawal’s compensation for 2021 was USD 30.4 million but after the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, Agrawal’s base salary and accelerated vesting of all equity awards amount to USD 42 million as per Equilar.

