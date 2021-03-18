Trendspotting: All you need to know about India’s solar capacity

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : March 18, 2021 03:49 PM IST

Renewable source of energy has been the buzz word recently. Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the renewable energy targets from 175 gigawatt by 2022 to 450 gigawatt by 2030 wherein solar power capacity shall have a major share.

Ministry of Renewable Energy has set a FY22 target for state electricity boards to source 21 percent of their overall power requirement from renewable energy, 10.5 percent from solar and 10.5 percent from other sources.

Solar capacity is up 10 times from FY15 to current 37 gigawatt. According to Jefferies, an incremental 109 gigawatt of solar capacity is required by FY25 to meet the said targets.

In the special segment ‘Trendspotting’, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra gets a detailed analysis on the sector.