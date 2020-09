VIDEOS

Business

Updated : September 30, 2020 03:51 PM IST

Dyes and pigments is the second largest sub-segment of the Indian specialty chemicals industry. The Indian colourants sector caters to 20 percent of the global demand. CNBC-TV18's Sonal Bhutra highlights the key trends in this market and the massive export potentials.

Watch the video for more.

You can also click the Trendspotting tab below, for more videos in this series.