Top 4 IT companies raise their fresher hiring target

On the one hand, the hiring targets are indicative of the rise in demand. But, on the other hand it is a much-needed measure to offset very high attrition that the industry is seeing.

India's top four IT companies are looking to hire more than 1,62,000 fresher's this fiscal - this is double of what they recruited last fiscal.

Reema Tendulkar reports that TCS is looking to hire 78,000 freshers this year compared to 40,000 last year. Infosys too will be hiring 45,000 freshers compared to 21,000 last year. So FY22 fresher hiring is going to be double of last year.

