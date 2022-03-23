Titagarh Wagons receives order worth Rs 1,200 crore from Pune metro

Umesh Chowdhary, MD and CEO of Titagarh Wagons, on Wednesday, said that the company has received an order worth is at Rs 1,200 crore from the Pune metro project

A railway wagon manufacturer received orders from the Pune metro project for 34 metro trains having 3 coaches each. “Three out of this would be done in Italy and balance will be manufactured in India,” said Chowdhary.

The company participated in several tenders including Delhi and Chennai metros, he said.

Talking about restructuring, he said, “We restructured the entire business and the strategy of the company. We have shut down a number of smaller businesses that were there in the company whether it was heavy earth moving business or tractor business; these businesses were continuing to be a drain on the overall results.”

