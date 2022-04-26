This alcoholic drink is a big growth driver for Bacardi

Everyone is trying to reclaim their normal lives – going out, meeting people, trying to put the pandemic behind and desperately hoping that they have seen the back of it. For alcohol brands that have relied on experience and lifestyle marketing this is good news. To discuss about the consumption trend in Indian market, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sanjit Singh Randhawa, MD at Bacardi India.

Everyone is trying to reclaim their normal lives – going out, meeting people, trying to put the pandemic behind and desperately hoping that they have seen the back of it. For alcohol brands that have relied on experience and lifestyle marketing this is good news.

One of the biggest events on the youth calendar is the Bacardi NH7 Weekender, which was held live on ground in Pune and now has moved on subsequently to other cities after a gap of two years.

Bacardi also expects business in India to grow 5 fold by 2030.

