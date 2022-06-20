Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homevideos Newsbusiness News

The Unstoppables: Entrepreneurial journeys of EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award winners - Webisode 4

videos | IST

The Unstoppables: Entrepreneurial journeys of EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award winners - Webisode 4

Profile image
By Shereen Bhan   IST (Published)
Mini

Recognised as the truly global business awards, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards celebrate India's most innovative business leaders.

Recognised as the truly global business awards, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards celebrate India's most innovative business leaders. To celebrate the achievements of these entrepreneurs, presenting the fourth & the last webisode of 'The Unstoppables' series (a special series on CNBCTV18.com). This webisode features the entrepreneurial journeys of Sahil Barua, Co-founder & CEO, Delhivery; Vivek Vikram Singh, MD & Group CEO, Sona Comstar; Shashank Kumar, Founder, Razorpay and Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO, Razorpay.
Watch video for more.
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More