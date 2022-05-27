The Unstoppables: Entrepreneurial journeys of EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 India Award winners – Webisode 3

By CNBCTV18.com | May 27, 2022, 06:33 PM IST (Published)

CNBCTV18.com is releasing the third webisode of a brand new series titled 'The Unstoppables', which highlights the exciting entrepreneurial journeys of winners of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

Recognised as the truly global business awards, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards celebrate India's most innovative business leaders.

To rejoice the achievements of these entrepreneurs, presenting the third webisode of 'The Unstoppables' series (a special series on CNBCTV18.com).

This webisode features the entrepreneurial journeys of Sunil Vachani, Chairman & Managing Director, Dixon Technologies; Dr Satyanarayana Chava, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Laurus Labs and Girish Mathrubootham, Founder & CEO, Freshworks.

Watch the video to know more.

This is a partnered post.