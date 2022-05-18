The Unstoppables: Entrepreneurial journeys of EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 India Award winners - Webisode 2

CNBCTV18.com is releasing the second webisode of a brand new series titled 'The Unstoppables', which highlights the exciting entrepreneurial journeys of winners of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

Recognised as the truly global business awards, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards celebrate India's most innovative business leaders.

To celebrate the achievements of these entrepreneurs, presenting the second webisode of 'The Unstoppables' series (a special series on CNBCTV18.com) This webisode features the entrepreneurial journeys of Abhay Soi, Chairman & Managing Director, Max Healthcare; Shiv Kishan Agarwal & Manohar Lal Agarwal, Chairmen, Haldiram Group; Vidit Aatrey, Co-Founder & CEO and Sanjeev Barnwal, Co-founder & CTO, Fashnear Technology (Meesho).

Watch the video to know more.

This is a partnered post.