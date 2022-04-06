The Thought League: Experts discuss International Arbitration Centre at IFSC

Injeti Srinivas, the architect and the chairperson of the regulatory body International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and Cyril Shroff, the Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas talked about this novel idea of an International Arbitration Centre at IFSC popularly known as the Gift City in CNBC-TV18’s special show, The Thought League.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech on February 1, 2022, had proposed to set up an International Arbitration Centre at GIFT IFSC in due course.

Injeti Srinivas, the architect and the chairperson of the regulatory body International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and Cyril Shroff, the Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas talked about this novel idea of an International Arbitration Centre at IFSC popularly known as the Gift City in CNBC-TV18’s special show, The Thought League.

Watch video for entire discussion.