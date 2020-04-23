  • SENSEX
The Media Dialogues Vision 2020: How media landscape is going to be re-imagined post COVID-19?

Updated : April 23, 2020 11:24 PM IST

As the economy has come to a standstill due to lockdown, how media landscape is going to be re-imagined and remade after the experience of COVID-19?

CNBC-TV18's Anuradha Sengupta spoke to Uday Shankar, president of The Walt Disney Company APAC, chairman of Star & Disney India, on this subject.

On Monday, April 20, we saw the first step towards a calibrated reopening of the economy. While this attempt has been patchy, piecemeal and discretionary across the states, the lockdown continues to be an overwhelming reality for the majority of the people and industry sectors.

The media and entertainment business is no different, all content production is on hold, events have been cancelled and mega sports tournaments like the IPL have been suspended till further notice.

 
