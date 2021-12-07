The Making with Shereen Bhan: How small businesses can bridge financing gaps

The MSME sector in India is the second largest employment creator after agriculture. It provides jobs to nearly 11 crore Indians and contributes 30 percent to the GDP and 48 percent to exports. To discuss how the financing gap of small businesses can be bridged, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman & MD of SIDBI and Rajat Verma, MD & Head of Commercial Bank at HSBC India.

The MSME sector in India is the second largest employment creator after agriculture. It provides jobs to nearly 11 crore Indians and contributes 30 percent to the GDP and 48 percent to exports.

Every year the sector keenly awaits the Union Budget and this year will be no different as small businesses which have been severely impacted by the pandemic wait in expectation of what the government may deliver.

A recent SIDBI TransUnion MSME Pulse Report revealed that lenders have disbursed loans worth Rs 9.5 trillion to MSMEs in FY21 which is 40 percent higher than the previous year.

To discuss how the financing gap of small businesses can be bridged, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman & MD of SIDBI and Rajat Verma, MD & Head of Commercial Bank at HSBC India.

Watch video for more.