The Making: Here' how fintechs can leverage their unique assets and skills to seize new opportunities

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : March 18, 2021 08:06 PM IST

The disruption brought about by the pandemic has impacted all businesses and BFSI industry is no different.

Banks, NBFCs and insurance companies and fintechs have all responded quickly to ensure business continuity. Many fintechs have gone into an overdrive to respond to the crisis and as they navigate through this, technology is going to play a big role to differentiate the stronger players from the weaker ones.

On CNBC-TV18's special show The Making, Shereen Bhan spoke to Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO of NPCI and Rajat Verma, MD & head of commercial banking at HSBC India to decode how fintechs can leverage their unique assets and skills to seize new opportunities.