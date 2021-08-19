The India Inc plan on bringing employees back to offices

From information technology to pharma and FMCG companies, India Inc is working on plans to get employees back in offices as the pace of vaccination picks up and COVID cases fall. CNBC-TV18’s Ritu Singh on responses of a CNBC-TV18 poll across corporates to gauge their plans on bringing employees back to offices

With the infection rates falling and vaccination picking up India Inc is slowly making its way back to offices. The attendance, however, is still need-based and mostly voluntary with strict protocols in place.

Starting with the information technology sector where many companies that CNBC-TV18 team reached out to are planning to bring back employees to offices starting September, but not all will necessarily be working from the office, hybrid is the way to go.

Currently, most IT companies have as many as 98 percent of employees that are working from home globally. At TCS for instance, the company aims to get over five lakh employees vaccinated by September and then get them back to the office on a regular basis.

At Infosys 20 to 30 percent of employees are expected to start coming into work over the next six months and this will vary across geographies, depending on the nature of projects and preferences.

Similarly, Wipro says it is looking to resume work from offices from September depending on the spread of infections in different geographies.

HCL Tech said it does not have anyone size fits all policy on return and has asked each line of business to identify the roles which need office presence and the roles which can continue to work from home, the return it said will be purely on a voluntary basis.

Now among pharma companies, Cipla has a work from anywhere policy for its corporate employees. But it is gearing up for reopening corporate offices for employees that have been fully vaccinated in a phased manner. Its field force has already resumed round activities.

Lupin said that those employees who have completed at least 15 days since their double vaccination are now required to resume work from offices.

The FMCG and retail companies for example, at Tata Consumer firm has adopted a hybrid model again, where vaccinated employees can come to offices for a few days of the week.

Emami similarly has a model where about 35 percent of its staff is working from the office. The decision to come to work again has been left to employees based on their comfort.

Raymond similarly is operating with about half capacity in offices, but its employees who are travelling by mass public transport or have a medical history continue to work from home until further notice.

Watch the accompanying video for more.