The Global Eye: Inside Dubai Expo 2020

The Dubai Expo 2020 is the largest global gathering since the start of the pandemic. More than 190 countries are participating in the expo spread over 4.3 square kilometres. Built over six years, at a cost of $7 billion, this is UAE's effort to boost non-oil revenues. The event spread over six months, is expected to attract 25 million visitors.

At the Dubai Expo, there have been high-level meetings between India and UAE with the union commerce minister Piyush Goyal making a three-day visit. As both sides try and negotiate a trade deal to take bilateral trade from $40 billion to over 100 billion in five years.

The who's who of the Indian industry are present at the Dubai Expo. CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra spoke to the top leadership of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry about their recommendations for the India-UAE trade, future areas of economic cooperation, medical tourism and more.

