TCS, HDFC Bank plan to go green, aim for net-zero emissions by 2030

Updated : June 14, 2021 14:36:53 IST

A theme that has been gaining ground is sustainability. Large companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank are planning to go green.

TCS, in a press release, announced its plans to reduce its absolute greenhouse emissions by 70 percent by 2025 and has targeted to have net-zero emissions by 2030. To achieve that the company will focus on addition of more green buildings, reduction of IT system power usage, and using AI to optimise energy consumption.

Apart from that, the company will also focus on greater use of renewable energy and carbon removal offsets.

HDFC Bank too plans to become carbon neutral by 2031-32. The bank is looking at reducing its emissions and energy and water consumption. They are planning to convert 50 percent of sourced electric to renewable power, create single-use plastic-free corporate offices, and also plant 25 lakh tress and reduce water consumption by 30 percent.

The bank is also looking at offering loans for green products like electric vehicles at lower interest rates.