VIDEOS

Business

Updated : June 16, 2021 22:59:51 IST

Tata Motors is considering granting a further extension of up to one year to Guenter Butschek, as the company's search for the next managing director is yet come to fruition.

Parikshit Luthra reports that Butschek was previously given an extension till June 30 after Marc Llistosella declined to join as MD citing personal reasons. Global consultancy firm Egon Zehnder has been hired to advice the company on leadership succession and possible candidates.